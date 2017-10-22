Typhoon brings heavy rain to western Japan, approaches Tokyo

A powerful typhoon is heading toward Japan's main islands, already bringing heavy rain to western Japan and injuring at least five people.

Typhoon Lan, which had maximum sustained winds of 160 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, was on track to make landfall on the Pacific coast of central Japan before dawn Monday and continue northeast toward Tokyo.

Authorities have issued flood and landslide warnings and evacuation advisories ahead of the approaching storm.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency says five people have been injured, all of them slightly.

Kyodo News service also reported that a man died in southern Japan when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site. It wasn't clear if it was directly related to the wind.