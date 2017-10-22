The Latest: Typhoon Lan sweeps across Japan; 2 reported dead

next

The Latest on Typhoon Lan (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A powerful typhoon has caused flooding and landslides along the Pacific coast of Japan. Japanese media say two people have died and one is missing.

Typhoon Lan made landfall around 3 a.m. Monday and swept across Tokyo before heading out to sea several hours later off northeastern Japan.

Kyodo News service says the body of a 70-year-old man whose boat developed engine trouble was found on a beach, and a 63-year-old man died after high winds knocked down scaffolding at a construction site.

Kyodo said one person could not be found after a mudslide hit a house.

The heavy rains inundated neighborhoods in some parts of Japan.

___

10:50 p.m.

A powerful typhoon is heading toward Japan's main islands, already bringing heavy rain to western Japan and injuring at least five people.

Typhoon Lan, which had maximum sustained winds of 160 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, was on track to make landfall on the Pacific coast of central Japan before dawn Monday and continue northeast toward Tokyo.

Authorities have issued flood and landslide warnings and evacuation advisories ahead of the approaching storm.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency says five people have been injured, all of them slightly.

Kyodo News service also reported that a man died in southern Japan when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site. It wasn't clear if it was directly related to the wind.