Hundreds of Romanians rally in support of civil partnerships

Several hundred people have rallied to urge that civil partnerships be legally recognized in Romania so that unmarried cohabitants can enjoy expanded rights.

Supporters of the measure, many from the LBGT community, waved rainbow and European Union flags Saturday and held banners saying: "We pay taxes, we want rights."

One supporter, Mihaela Pantilie, says: "It's not fair that we aren't recognized."

Romania decriminalized homosexuality in 2001 and acceptance of same-sex couples has increased, especially in cities.

However, some oppose same-sex marriage. A referendum is expected in the coming months on whether the constitution should be changed to explicitly state that marriage is a union between a man and a woman.