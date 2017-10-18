Talks among US, South Korea, Japan center on North Korea

Senior officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan were scheduled to meet in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss the growing threat of North Korea’s nuclear missile program.

The diplomats, who also gathered in Tokyo on Tuesday, were expected to discuss a number of issues. But the North Korean issue was expected to dominate the conversation.

The talks will focus on how to improve cooperation aimed at defusing a possible nuclear confrontation, South Korea’s news agency Yonhap News reported.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, participating in the talks, told reporters Tuesday that the Seoul meeting will largely be centered on “our diplomatic efforts” to address the rogue regime, Yonhap reported.

Sullivan will also meet South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam to discuss a planned November visit by President Donald Trump.

The Seoul meeting was set to take place following threatening comments made by North Korean Deputy U.N. Ambassador Kim In Ryong, who warned Monday that a “nuclear war may break out any moment.”

“The entire U.S. mainland is within our firing range and if the U.S. dares to invade our sacred territory even an inch it will not escape our severe punishment in any part of the globe,” the North Korean U.N. envoy’s statement said, Fox News reported.

Kim also said that “As long as one does not take part in the U.S. military actions against the DPRK (North Korea), we have no intention to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against any other country,” according to the North Korean ambassador’s prepared remarks to the U.N. committee.

Tensions between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s regime and the U.S. and its allies have escalated following numerous North Korea weapons tests and threatening public statements. The regime has continued its nuclear missile program in defiance to the U.S. and the U.N.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.