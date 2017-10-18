North Korea's 'Hotel of Doom' shows signs of activity

Recent satellite images suggest that construction has restarted on North Korea’s ominous "Hotel of Doom."

The new images of the 105-story Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang depict construction trucks surrounding the pyramid-like building as well as several other buildings, the Daily Mail reported.

Tourist photos have also recently surfaced showing cranes around the hotel.

The "Hotel of Doom," as it was nicknamed, has cost approximately 470 million euros ($552 million) to date but has yet to host a single guest, the Independent reported.

The 105-story skyscraper was finally unveiled this summer after being under construction for nearly 30 years, although its doors still remain closed.

The project began in 1987 under the reign of Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founder and “eternal president.” However, the 1990s famine and an economic crash in 1992 forced the project to shut down due to a lack of funds.

In December 2016 visitors reported seeing signs of activity within the building for the first time in years when lights appeared to be on inside the hotel.

The shiny, glass exterior of the triangular building was completed in 2011 but it remains a mystery as to when the hotel will be opened for business.