North Korea hackers reportedly stole US, South Korea war plans

North Korea hackers have reportedly stole military documents from South Korea’s Defense Ministry that included wartime plans drawn up by the U.S. and Seoul.

The BBC, citing Rhee Cheol-hee—a lawmaker in Seoul-- reported that the large cache of documents also included plans to assassinate Kim Jong Un.

The hack reportedly took place in September last year. The defense ministry has not commented on the report.

President Trump took to Twitter early Monday with another warning for Pyongyang strongman, slamming more than two decades of U.S. policy toward North Korea that “didn’t work.”

“Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn’t work!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

The weekend tweets came after the president’s Thursday meeting with senior military leaders and their spouses, where he told reporters that “this might be the calm before the storm.” When asked to elaborate on Friday, Trump said, “You’ll find out.”

Reuters reported that Kim Jong Un said over the weekend that his country’s nuclear weapons were a “powerful deterrent firmly safeguarding the peace and security in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia” against “protracted nuclear threats of the U.S. imperialists.”

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday that Trump has full support of the Japan’s government.

