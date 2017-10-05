Hamas names mastermind of attacks on Israelis as deputy

The Palestinian Hamas movement has named as its deputy leader a hard-liner who Israel says masterminded attacks against its citizens.

An official in the Islamic militant group said Thursday that Saleh Arouri will be the deputy to politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh. He spoke on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement.

The move comes as Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction are working toward reconciliation.

Arouri helped to establish Hamas' armed wing in the West Bank in the 1990s. He has lived in various regional capitals since Israel released him from prison and deported him in 2010.

Israel says he orchestrated several attacks, including the abduction and killing of three Israeli teenagers in 2014, which along with other events triggered that year's Gaza war.