Bus crash in western Mexico kills 15, injures about 30

Mexican authorities say 15 people have died and about 30 were injured in a bus crash in the western state of Jalisco.

State Civil Defense coordinator Trinidad Lopez told Milenio television Monday that 11 were killed initially and four more died at hospitals.

The crash occurred Sunday night near Atotonilco, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Guadalajara.

Photographs posted to Twitter by Jalisco Civil Defense showed the bus on its side in the grass alongside a rain-slicked highway.