Duterte recalls cursing Obama as a "black son of a bitch"

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the 113th Founding Anniversary of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in metropolitan Manila. The Philippine president says he became a local millionaire at a young age due to inheritance and reiterated he has no unexplained wealth as alleged by his leading critic, who questioned his claim that he was born into an impoverished family. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

MANILA, Philippines –  Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has described how he was advised by the government's foreign office to stop using expletives in his speeches, but then called Barack Obama a "black son of a bitch" as he recalled how the former U.S. leader's criticism of his anti-drug campaign had incensed him.

Known for anti-American tirades, Duterte said in a speech marking Thursday's anniversary of a battle during the Philippine-American war that he now wants to be friendly toward the United States. He called Americans "allies" who have provided crucial equipment to Filipino soldiers battling Islamic State-linked militants in the south.

Then he recalled cursing Obama, calling him "you black son of a bitch."

Rep. Edsel Lagman said the racial slur was inacceptable.