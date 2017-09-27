Expand / Collapse search
Albanian mayor arrested in Macedonia vote-fraud probe

Associated Press

SKOPJE, Macedonia –  Authorities in Macedonia have arrested and detained the mayor of a small town in neighboring Albania on suspicion of vote fraud during Macedonia's local government elections in 2013.

The arrest Wednesday was the latest move in a crackdown under the country's four-month-old Socialist government against senior officials and their allies in previous conservative administrations for alleged corruption.

A special prosecutor charged Edmond Temelko, mayor of the small border town of Pustec, on suspicion of organizing the transfer of several hundred Albanians allegedly supplied with false identity cards to vote in Macedonia.

At a court appearance, Temelko denied the allegations.