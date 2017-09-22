Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

Parsons Green subway attack suspect charged by police

Investigation is still ongoing, no suspects have been charged; Benjamin Hall reports from London

British police charged a teenager with attempted murder in connection to the Sept. 15 terror attack on a London subway train that injured at least 30 people.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, is accused of planting the homemade bomb that scorched train passengers. He was arrested Saturday at the port of Dover, a departure point for ferries to France.

Hassan was due in Westminster Magistrates Court later Friday. Three other men -- aged 17, 25 and 30 -- remained in custody but have not been charged with participating in the attack. At least one of those men had been staying at a "halfway house" for asylum seekers.

FILE - This is a Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 file photo of an image made from video showing burning items in underground train at the scene of an explosion at Parsons Green station in London. An explosion at Parsons Green train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people at the height of London's morning rush hour. London's police chief Cessida Dick said Friday Sept 22, 2017 that the bomb that failed to detonate last week in a London subway car at Parsons Green was loaded with explosives and shrapnel. (Sylvain Pennec via AP, File)

The bomb failed to detonate but it could have been much worse, London police chief Cressida Dick said.  (AP)

Hassan is believed to have stayed with fosters parents who were awarded an MBE for their work taking in hundreds of children and teens, including refugees, Sky News reported.

The Parsons Green attack sparked a huge hunt for the perpetrators and prompted officials to briefly raise the national terrorism threat to the highest level -- "critical."

The bomb partially detonated at the height of the morning rush hour. London police chief Cressida Dick said the bomb was packed with shrapnel and the carnage could have been "much worse."

