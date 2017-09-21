London bombing update: Police arrest 6th suspect

British authorities have arrested a sixth person in connection with last week's London terror attack that left at least 30 people injured following a partial bomb explosion on a train.

Police detained a 17-year-old man under the Terrorism Act early Thursday in the South of London. The authorities are currently searching the property where the man was found and arrested.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Service's Counter Terrorism Command, said “a significant amount of activity” took place after the partial detonation of a bomb last Friday on a London Underground train.

“We now have six males in custody and searches are continuing at five addresses,” Haydon said. ”Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.”

Of the previous five men arrested, two were apprehended over the weekend, ages 18 and 21. They reportedly came to Britain as refugees from Syria and Iraq and were fostered by the same family. They remained in custody but have not been charged, authorities said.

The 18-year-old man was previously reported to the government’s anti-extremism program prior to his arrest, the BBC reported.

Three other men, ages 25, 30 and 48, were arrested between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The attack in London injured 30 people after a homemade bomb was planted inside a bucket that was carried onto a packed Underground train. Bomb experts have argued that the bomb was detonated only partially, Fox News reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.