Hurricane Jose's path: What you should know

Although downgraded to a tropical storm Wednesday, Jose continues to produce "dangerous" rip currents, the National Hurricane Center said.

Jose is currently moving northeast and is well offshore the U.S. east coast.

After the Caribbean was left devastated by Hurricane Irma, there was worry that Jose could do further damage. But it spared the area.

Here's what you need to know about Jose.

Where is Jose now?

Jose is approximately 165 miles south of Nantucket, Mass., the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. ET advisory said Wednesday. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Jose is expected to continue its slow trek to the northeast.

Jose should pass well offshore the coast of New Jersey later Wednesday. It will pass off the coast of Massachusetts Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Jose was downgraded to a tropical storm last week, earlier than initially expected by forecasters, but then became a Category 1 hurricane again a day later. It has downgraded to a tropical storm once more.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

Shortly after Irma ravaged the Caribbean, Jose formed, threatening already wrecked houses, businesses and shelters with major loss of communication.

Jose passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico last week as a Category 4 hurricane, a situation, the Netherlands navy said, that was “better than expected.”

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Block Island, R.I., as well as Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, both in Massachusetts.