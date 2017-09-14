North Korea fires missile over Japan, US confirms

North Korea fired an unidentified missile over Japan early Friday, the rogue nation's first missile launch since its massive nuclear test more than a week ago, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

The missile was launched eastward early Friday from Sunan, which is the site of Pyongyang's international airport, flying over northern Japan before it landed in the Pacific Ocean, according to U.S. Pacific Command.

An initial U.S. assessment of the launch indicated it was an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

In response to the test, South Korea launched a ballistic missile of its own to show it can reach North Korea's launch site.

NORTH KOREA THREATENS TO 'SINK' JAPAN, REDUCE US TO 'ASHES AND DARKNESS'

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The Japanese government initially asked its residents to avoid anything that could possibly be missile debris, but NHK is now reporting a top government spokesperson said no debris fell from the ballistic missile.

Both countries are set to hold national security council meetings Friday morning, NHK reported.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the launch by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Last month, North Korea used the same airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over Japan, which the North declared as a "meaningful prelude" to containing the U.S. island territory of Guam, and the start of more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean.

U.S. officials said the missile launched Friday is what the Pentagon calls a KN-17. The KN-17's maximum range is estimated to be 2,800 miles.

NORTH KOREA'S NUCLEAR AND MISSILE PROGRAM MOVING 'FASTER THAN EXPECTED,' EXPERT SAYS

The launched missile, according to reports, reached a height of 480 miles and flew 2,300 miles out, farther than the North's missile launched in August — the first missile launched over Japan in eight years — which reached a height of 340 miles and flew 1,700 miles out.

Guam is about 2,100 miles from North Korea.

The missile launch comes three days after the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions against North Korea.

The resolution bans the regime from importing all natural gas liquids and condensates, and caps Pyongyang’s imports of crude oil at the level of the last 12 months. It also limits the import of refined petroleum products to 2 million barrels per year.

The sanctions also ban all textile exports and prohibit all countries from authorizing new work permits for North Korean workers, both of which are sources of hard currency for the regime.

Ahead of the vote, North Korea vowed that the United States would face "pain and suffering" if any new sanctions were approved by the U.N.

“The forthcoming measures to be taken by [North Korea] will cause the U.S. the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history,” North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

TRUMP WARNS NORTH KOREA: UN SANCTIONS 'NOTHING' COMPARED TO WHAT'S NEXT

A call for tougher sanctions against the regime came after the country claimed it successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb.

The Sept. 3 test triggered an artificial magnitude 6.3 earthquake. According to a South Korean defense official, the test was estimated to have a yield of 100 kilotons, meaning a blast that was four to five times more powerful than the explosion Nagasaki, Japan, in 1945.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson, Serafin Gomez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.