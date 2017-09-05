Four army members arrested over alleged neo-Nazi terror plot in UK

Four men who served in the British army were arrested on suspicion of being members of a banned neo-Nazi group and preparing acts of terror, officials said.

The men are alleged to belong to National Action, a far-right group that was banned in the U.K. in December 2016, with membership or support carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in jail.

The West Midlands Counterterrorism Unit said Tuesday the men were detained as part of a “pre-planned and intelligence-led” operation and there was no threat to the general public’s safety.

Police told Sky News the men being held are a 22 year old from Birmingham, a 32 year old from Powys, a 24 year old from Ipswich and a 24 year old from Northampton.

BRICS PUSH FOR UN REFORM, COOPERATION TO DEFEAT TERRORISM

The men are being held at the West Midlands police station.

Several properties were raided at the time of the arrests, as well.

“National Action is a racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic organization which stirs up hatred, glorifies violence and promotes a vile ideology, and I will not stand for it," British Home Secretary Amber Rudd told Parliament at the time of National Action's banning, Sky News reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.