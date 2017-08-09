TV anchor delivers news while 'porn video' plays behind her

The nightly news turned into the nightly nude when a British TV network aired racy footage of a woman bearing her breasts during its evening broadcast, according to a new report.

The saucy scene was playing on an office computer over the shoulder of an unwitting female BBC presenter on Tuesday night, as some 3.8 million viewers watched on in shock that the typically staid “Beeb” had suddenly become the boob, The Sun reports.

“@BBCNews why is there a porn video playing behind one of your news anchors during a report?” tweeted Zane Jawad.

While host Sophie Raworth is reading the cricket scores, an employee with his back to the camera can be seen slumped in his desk chair watching the steamy footage of a lady stripping off her sweater and bra to reveal her bare chest.

The staffer probably won’t be back for a sequel, insiders told The Sun.

