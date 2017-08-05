US Marine aircraft crashes off Australia, search and rescue effort underway

A massive search is underway after a Marine Corps aircraft crashed off the coast of Australia on Saturday.

A US defense official told Fox News that 23 of the 26 service members were onboard the MV-22 Osprey were recoverd safely.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

In addition to its four-person crew - two pilots and two crew members - a fully-loaded MV-22 Osprey can carry up to 24 Marines.

Officials said small boats and aircrafts from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unite and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group were conducting the search and rescue operations.

The crash comes just weeks after a Marine Corps cargo plane spiraled out of the sky and into the Mississippi Delta, killing 15 Marines and a Navy Corpsman.

About 70% of the Marine Corps fighter jets can't fly due to a shortage of spare parts, and reduced flights hours after years of budget cuts, officials say.

Additional information about Saturday's crash was not readily available.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.