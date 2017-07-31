Africa
Police arrest 42 gay men in Nigeria's Lagos State
More than 40 men were arrested over the weekend for homosexual acts in Nigeria, police say.
Nigerian newspaper Punch reports that the police raided a hotel in Lagos State on Saturday.
Same-sex acts are punishable by up to 14 years in jail in Nigeria, while gay marriage and displays of same-sex affection are also banned.
The African country has an influential Christian evangelical movement as well as strong support for Islamic law, both of which oppose homosexuality, reports the BBC.
Nigeria has had a ban on gay relationships since 1901.
According to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, same-sex relations are explicitly banned in 72 countries -- although the number of nations that criminalize such relations has been decreasing each year.