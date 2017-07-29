Hamburg knife attacker was 'known as an Islamist,' official says

A man who killed one person in a knife attack at a supermarket in Germany was known to security forces.

The man, who has not been named, attacked people with a kitchen knife at a store in Hamburg on Friday.

A 50-year-old man was killed and several others were injured as the perpetrator attempted to flee.

Andy Grote, Hamburg's state interior minister, said the suspect was "known as an Islamist but not a jihadist".

The man was also known to have suffered from psychological problems and was awaiting deportation.

