Russia orders cut in US diplomats in reaction to sanctions

Russia's Foreign Ministry has ordered a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and said it was closing down a U.S. recreation retreat in response to fresh sanctions against Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that it has ordered the U.S. Embassy in Russia to reduce its number of diplomats by Sept. 1. Russia will also close down the embassy's recreational retreat on the outskirts of Moscow as well as warehouse facilities.

The move comes just hours after the U.S. Senate approved a package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea and sent it to President Donald Trump to sign.

The legislation bars Trump from easing or waiving the penalties on Russia unless Congress agrees.

The Senate passed the bill, 98-2, two days after the House pushed the measure through by an overwhelming margin, 419-3. Both are veto-proof numbers as the White House has wavered on whether the president would sign the measure into law.

The legislation is aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad.

The 184-page bill seeks to hit Putin and the oligarchs close to him by targeting Russian corruption, human rights abusers, and crucial sectors of the Russian economy, including weapons sales and energy exports.

The bill underwent revisions to address concerns voiced by American oil and natural gas companies that sanctions specific to Russia's energy sector could backfire on them to Moscow's benefit. The bill raised the threshold for when U.S. firms would be prohibited from being part of energy projects that also included Russian businesses.

Lawmakers said they also made adjustments so the sanctions on Russia's energy sector didn't undercut the ability of U.S. allies in Europe to get access to oil and gas resources outside of Russia.

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said the bill's passage was long overdue, a jab at Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress.

McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, has called Putin a murderer and a thug.

"Over the last eight months what price has Russia paid for attacking our elections?" McCain asked. "Very little."

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.