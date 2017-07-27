Bull commits suicide after Spanish men light its horns on fire, gruesome video shows

A large bull committed suicide in Spain on Saturday after men lit the animal's horns on fire while it was tied to a post, a graphic video showed.

The video, which was shot in Foios in Valencia and went viral earlier this week, occurred during the “Bulls in the Street” festival, The Telegraph reported. The fiesta imitates the famous Running of the Bulls festival that takes place every year in Pamplona.

In the video, the large, black bull is seen tied to a post in front of a crowd; its horns are lit on fire and a man is holding the bull to the post. When the man lets go, the bull runs away for a moment before turning around and dashing full speed ahead into the post, where it collapsed instantly. After the bull laid dead on the ground, the shocked crowd walks over to the deceased animal.

KNIFE-WIELDING MAN SHOUTS ‘ALLAHU AKBAR’ ARRESTED FOR ATTACKING POLICE IN SPAIN

Earlier that day, the bull allegedly stabbed a man in the leg with its horn. It was not immediately clear if the animal was tied up for reportedly injuring the man.

The video was posted on Facebook by Bull Defenders United. The group describes itself as an “international page against bullfighting. Torturing an animal is destroying a part of kindness. Stop animal abuse!”

The group wrote in the post’s description: “A bull despairs with the fire on its horns and crashes the trunk to which it was tied. How many lives will still be taken in the name of traditions that are nothing but barbarity?”

HUNTER COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER ANIMAL ACTIVISTS CYBERBULLIED HER, SAYS REPORT

Bullfighting has come under intense criticism in recent years with regions of Spain such as Catalonia doing away with bullfighting, and the Balearic Islands also trying to quash the Spanish tradition.