United Kingdom

Charlie Gard set to die in hospice, parents tell court

Fox News
Chris Gard speaks out after ending legal bid

 

Charlie Gard, the critically ill baby at the center of an international medical and legal battle, is set to spend his last days in hospice.

Connie Yates, the 11 month old's mother, appeared before a judge on Wednesday to say she was dropping her objection to Charlie being allowed to die in a hospice instead of at his parent's home, as they had originally wanted. Yates' concession comes a day after she asked a London judge to let the family take Charlie home for “a few days of tranquility” before his ventilator is disconnected and he’s allowed to “slip away.”

This is an undated photo of sick baby Charlie Gard provided by his family, taken at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The parents of a critically ill infant Monday July 24, 2017 withdrew their court fight seeking permission to take the child to the United States for medical treatment. Chris Gard and Connie Yates wept as their attorney revealed the results of brain scans. The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents fought hard to receive an experimental treatment. Doctors said it wouldn't help and contended Charlie should be allowed to die peacefully. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP)

An undated photo of Charlie Gard, provided by his family.  (AP)

But on Wednesday, Yates requested a medical team that could keep her son alive for a week under hospice care rather than a few hours.

Charlie’s parents battled for months for the opportunity to take their son to the United States for an experimental treatment, but, on Monday, in the face of a host of legal delays, they withdrew that petition.

"As Charlie's devoted and loving parents we have decided that it's no longer in Charlie's best interests to pursue treatment and we will let our son go and be with the angels," Yates said in court on Monday.

She added: "I only wanted to give him a chance at life. We will always know in our hearts that we did the very best for Charlie and I hope that he is proud of us for fighting in his corner."

Though Yates hoped Charlie could die surrounded by his parents in his home, Great Ormond Street Hospital said it was not practical to provide life-support treatment for days at the couple's home.

Charlie’s case drew international attention, including tugs at the heart strings of President Trump and Pope Francis, in addition to widespread grassroots support.

Supporters of critically ill baby Charlie Gard shout and hold placards before his parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrived at the High Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2017. The parents of the 11-month old, who has a rare genetic condition and brain damage, are returning to court for the latest stage in their effort to seek permission to take the child to the United States for medical treatment. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Supporters of critically ill baby Charlie Gard shout and hold placards.  (AP)

"If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so," Trump tweeted earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.