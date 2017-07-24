Nigeria bombings: At least 8 killed after female suicide bombers hit displaced persons camps

At least eight people were killed after female suicide bombers attacked two displaced persons camps in northeastern Nigeria's main city Monday, a civilian self-defense group said.

The attack started late Sunday night and left another 15 people wounded, spokesman Bello Danbatta with the Civilian-JTF group told The Associated Press.

Danbatta said one bomber sneaked into the Dalori camp and detonated, while two other attackers exploded on or near the camp's perimeter fence. Another bomber detonated early Monday morning.

The late-night ambush was the first major attack on a displaced persons camp in Maiduguri, the birthplace of the Boko Haram extremist insurgency.

The bombings occurred a few days after Nigeria's army chief of staff issued a 40-day deadline for troops to flush out Boko Haram's leader and finish off the extremist group.

Boko Haram often targets the city with suicide bombers and increasingly has been using female ones. Late last year, Nigeria's government declared the group "crushed" but dozens of such attacks have been carried out this year.

Thousands of people continue to shelter in camps after being forced from their homes by Boko Haram.

The extremist group's eight-year insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people, kidnapped thousands of others, spilled into neighboring countries and created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

Nigeria is moving closer to famine, with more than 5 million people expected to face "crisis, emergency and famine conditions" by the end of August as the lean season continues, the Norwegian Refugee Council said in a statement Monday. The unrest has disrupted farming and access to markets in the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.