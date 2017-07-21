Swedes name new rail Trainy McTrainface after UK voters reject Boaty McBoatface

Move over, Thomas. Trainy McTrainface is coming to town.

At least in Sweden.

A Swedish rail company released a poll asking Swedes to vote for a name for a new, intercity train. The train will run from the capital, Stockholm, to the port city of Gothenburg.

The rail company said it hopes the new name will bring happiness not just to Sweden, but people across the world – particularly after UK voters last year rejected Boaty McBoatface in a poll over what to call the country’s new research ship.

“(This is) news that will be received with joy by many, not just in Sweden,” MTR Express said.

The quirky name beat out Hakan, Miriam and Poseidon. It will join Estelle and Glenn as part of the new fleet.

Europeans see Trainy McTrainface as a huge victory.