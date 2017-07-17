Finland naked swim challenges world record

Finland laid bare its naked ambition on Saturday, as 789 skinny dippers from the country descended on a lake to try to break Australia's record for the world's largest nude swim.

Nearly a thousand people gathered at a lake at Linnunlahti Bay in Joensuu during the second day of the Ilosaarirock Festival in Finland for the country's third attempt at breaking the world record.

Guinness World Records has yet to confirm whether or not the Finnish were successful in breaking the record, previously set by 786 people in Perth, Australia in 2015 during an event celebrating body positivity.

Henri Heilala told Yle “it’s not our first time naked swimming. We have been training hard all spring.”

Participants must stay in the water for at least five minutes to be considered for the record, and on the last minute of Saturday's challenge the group broke out into the Finnish national anthem.