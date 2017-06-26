world

Expand/Collapse Search

Asia

Burma, Thailand, Cambodia burn $1 billion in narcotics: See the photos

Fox News
Smokes and flames billow from burning drugs in the outskirts of Yangon in Burma.

Smokes and flames billow from burning drugs in the outskirts of Yangon in Burma.  (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Burma, Thailand, and Cambodia burned an estimated $1 billion of narcotics on Monday to mark the United Nations’ International Day Against Drug Abuse.

An estimated $385 million worth of narcotics went up in flames in three cities in Burma, according to a police officer.

DEA ARRESTS 14 CARTEL MEMBERS IN TEXAS, SEIZES DRUGS AND MONEY

Thai authorities torched around $589 million worth of mostly "yaba pills'" -- caffeine-laced methamphetamine -- and the more potent crystal methamphetamine.

Related Image

Myanmar police officers inspect seized drugs during a destruction ceremony of seized narcotic drugs on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, June 26, 2017. Myanmar authorities destroyed illicit drugs on Monday to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) Expand / Collapse

Police officers inspecting seized drugs in Burma.  (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Cambodian officials incinerated around $4 million worth of illegal drugs that have been seized in the past year.

The burnings followed another year of record narcotic seizures from the borders of Burma, Laos, southern China and northern Thailand, The Telegraph reported.

Law enforcement agents have said that this is just the tip of the iceberg as producers ramp up production to meet high demand across Southeast Asia.

BURMA ARMY HOLDS REPORTERS WHO COVERED REBEL DRUG BURNING

Related Image

Smoke and flames billow from burning drugs during a destruction ceremony of seized narcotic drugs on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, June 26, 2017. Myanmar authorities destroyed illicit drugs on Monday to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) Expand / Collapse

Smoke and flames billow from burning drugs during a destruction ceremony on the outskirts of Yangon, Burma.  (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Burma, struggling to curtail drug addiction within its borders, is seeking to reconstruct the strict anti-drug laws that were brought in under the former military government. Current legislation says anyone found with small amounts of drugs can be jailed for years.

Meanwhile Thailand, because of its strict anti-drug laws, has the world’s sixth largest prison population and the tenth highest incarceration rate.