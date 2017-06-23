British boys wear skirts in fight against school's dress code

A group of young British boys who sported skirts to school to protest the institution's uniform code after being told they could not wear shorts during scorching hot temperatures have won their battle to change the dress code.

About 30 boys from the Isca Academy in Exeter, made the statement this week after asking school officials if they could wear shorts in the warm weather, according to the BBC. The officials told boys no, citing the school's uniform code which prohibits shorts.

“We’re not allowed to wear shorts, and I’m not sitting in trousers all day, it’s a bit hot,” a protesting student told the BBC.

But the school changed its tune on Friday, annoucning that they would start allowing male students to wear shorts during hot days.

“As summers are becoming hotter, shorts will be introduced as part of our school uniform next year having first consulted with students and parents. We feel that introducing a change in uniform part way through this year would put undue pressure on some of our families,” Isca Academy said in a statement.

The school also said it would not penalize the boys who took part in the protest.

“We recognize that the last few days have been exceptionally hot and we are doing our utmost to enable both students and staff to remain as comfortable as possible,” Aimee Mitchell, the school’s headmistress, said in a statement.



The school’s uniform code currently states that male students can wear pants and female pupils are allowed to wear skirts or pants.

“I feel extremely proud of them all for standing up for their rights,” said Claire Reeves, mother to one of the students who protested. “People are always talking about equal rights for males and females and school uniform shouldn’t be any different.”