London apartment fire: Inferno engulfs 27-story tower, 200 firefighters on scene

Two hundred firefighters and 40 fire engines are battling a large fire on a west London estate.

At least two people have been injured and flats at the 27-storey Grenfell Tower are being evacuated.

Footage on social media showed the building engulfed in fire, with flames stretching over a number of floors.

The fire brigade said the fire was from the 26th floor.

One witness, Reo, told Sky News: "I was in my kitchen and heard smoke alarms.

"I could see the whole right side of the building was on fire."

The tower block is on the Lancaster West Estate, between Latimer Road Underground station and Westfield's White City shopping centre.

Police said: "At this stage we are aware of two people being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation."

