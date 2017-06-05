London terror attack: Police holding names of terrorists until 'operationally possible'

British authorities said Sunday they were withholding the names of the three assailants who killed seven people and left nearly 50 others injured in attacks around London Bridge until it was “operationally possible.”

Police said raids were still being conducted across London. Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the attack. Police added that one man was released without charges, but most were still being held under the country’s terrorism law, according to Reuters.

"The public can expect to see additional police – both armed and unarmed officers - across the capital as you would expect in these circumstances," London’s assistant police commissioner Mark Rowley said.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack through its propaganda wing Amaq News Agency, the SITE intelligence group said Sunday.

The terror network reportedly claimed a "detachment" of its fighters crashed a rented van into a crowd of people on London Bridge before going on a stabbing rampage Saturday night. However, ISIS gave no evidence to back up its claim. At least 21 people remained in critical condition after the attacks.

Earlier on Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “evil ideology” behind the London attacks.

May addressed the attacks Sunday after a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee. She called for a tougher stance against extremists and tougher controls on cyberspace to prevent its use by extremists.

She said the measures were needed because “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy each other.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.