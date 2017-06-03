Attacks in London happen same weekend as Ariana Grande's benefit for Manchester suicide bombing

As many as three different incidents, one described as terror-related, were developing in London late Saturday on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market and the Vauxhall area — the same weekend as pop star Ariana Grande was set to return to the UK for a benefit concert aimed at helping victims of the May 22 suicide bombing in Manchester, England.

According to the Associated Press, Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit on Sunday was scheduled to be carried by broadcasters around the world. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Britain's official terror threat recently had been lowered from "critical" after a bombing killed 22 people and injured dozens of others, many of them teenagers, at the pop star’s concert in Manchester.

The singer returned to Britain on Friday to comfort young victims who remain hospitalized.

Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers. The caption was simply a heart.

i love you A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Others touched by the visit posted pictures on social media, including a group shot with Grande among the nurses caring for the children hurt in the blast.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several photos of Grande and the youngster on Facebook.

"So happy she came i could burst!," he wrote. "Never seen jaden so happy! even cried again myself."

Tasha Hough also shared photos of Jaden and Grande on social

media.

"I think she's a little star struck. No1 deserves this more than her. That smile! And what a lovely girl Ariana Grande is."

Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars at the charity event. Other performers include Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan, Little Mix and Take That, who will open the show.