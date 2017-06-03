American drug suspect in Philippines flees to war zone

An American drug suspect was busted in the Philippines this week after he escaped custody -- but wound up traveling to a part of the country under martial law.

Government troops on Friday found Jun (Jazz) No, of California, in an Internet shop in Mindanao, a small village in the southern Philippines.

He had been arrested April 5 in Manila and charged with smuggling hundreds of ecstasy pills.

Five days later he was taken to a hospital where he underwent an emergency appendectomy.

He escaped as he recuperated, possibly with the help of a friend from Los Angeles.

The Mindanao Examiner reported that No fled when the guard who was watching him fell asleep.

Soldiers found No as they were sweeping the area for Islamic State terrorists.

"He must have thought he could easily slip into another country or get on a ship, but it's not advisable for foreigners to try that - he's lucky we caught him and not the terrorists." Brig Gen Restituto Padilla said.

No’s case was being monitored by the U.S. Embassy which knew of the escape and had been urging No to surrender to authorities.

Attacks by ISIS-aligned terrorists led President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law across the southern part of the country.