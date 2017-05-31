Critical Theresa May song, 'Liar Liar,' approaches top of UK song charts

A British song calling British Prime Minister Theresa May "a liar" has topped U.K. song charts just a week prior to Britain’s general election.

"Liar Liar GE2017," was written and sung by London-based band Captain Ska and released last Friday, according to The Guardian. The musical group describes itself as "new wave political music," according to its Facebook page.

The ballad begins with a clip of May speaking about how the Conservative Party will work for a better Britain, and followed by music and lyrics calling May "a liar" who can't be trusted.

The music video, which has over 1 million views on YouTube, includes footage of May making various speeches and text of different news headlines that criticizes the prime minister's decisions.

One clip shows May and President Donald Trump holding hands coinciding with the lyrics stating, “I want to have a government that doesn’t think that fascism is where it’s at whilst putting the mother of all bombs into tiny hands will go very wrong.”

The message at the video’s conclusion is: "On June 8th Tories out."

Next Thursday, British voters will go to the booths to choose members of the Parliament. May, the leader of the Conservative Party, hopes the Tories will gain more seats. Their main competition, the Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn, also aims to gain seats in the Parliament. Conservatives currently hold 330 parliamentary seats while Labour has 229, according to a government website.

The song is number one on Amazon's U.K. song list and number two on iTune's U.K. The song has not been broadcasted from British radio stations because of impartiality rules.

“We do not ban songs or artists,” a BBC spokesman told The New York Times. “The U.K. is currently in an election period so we will not be playing the song.”

“(I’m) just so glad the musical message is resonating,” Jake Painter, founder of Captain Ska, told The Guardian.

“I’ve been in the industry for 15 years and Captain Ska is the result of my total frustration with the apathetic response to the most right wing government in decades,” Painter said.

Captain Ska announced on its Facebook page that it will play a “big gig” in London on June 7, the day before the general election.

