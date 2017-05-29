Hamerton Zoo Park: Zookeeper killed by tiger in enclosure in UK

A tiger killed a female zookeeper after the animal entered an enclosure she was in at a zoo in England, police said.

Police arrived at Hamerton Zoo Park, located about 80 miles north of London, at 11:15 a.m. after they received reports of a "serious incident."

Air ambulance were at the zoo about 20 minutes later, but the zookeeper died at the scene after the attack. Visitors were evacuated shortly after the incident.

"At no time did the animal escape from the enclosure," Combridgeshire Constabulary wrote on Facebook, adding that they believe there was no foul play.

Eyewitness Jeff Knott, from Cambridgeshire, told Sky News that staff had been "a real credit" to the zoo during the evacuation.

"Staff were very calm and professional. All visitors around us were leaving in a very calm manner — no running, shouting or anything similar," Knott told Sky News.

Hamerton Zoo Park said in a statement that it appeared to be a "freak accident" and a full investigation will be conducted.

"All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues friends and families at this dreadful time. The park will be closed from tomorrow 30th May, and we will give more information as soon as we can," the statement read.

The zoo did not provide any further details on the tiger.

Read more from SkyNews.