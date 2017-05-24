Pope predicts pizza on Trump's menu, and is proven correct

When it came to guessing what first lady Melania Trump served the president, the pope proved infallible.

"What do you give him to eat? Pizza?" Pope Francis asked Melania Trump when they met on Wednesday, referring to the president.

"Pizza," Melania Trump answered.

PRESIDENT TRUMP MEETS WITH POPE FRANCIS AT VATICAN



Trump and the pope met at the Vatican, joined by first lady Melania, his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Trump and Pope Francis exchanged gifts after a private meeting that lasted about 30 minutes.

Trump gifted Pope Francis a first-edition set of writings from Martin Luther King Jr. The White House said the set includes the five books King wrote in his lifetime. Each one is custom-bound and the books are in a custom display case. It also included a piece of granite from the Martin Luther King. Jr. Memorial in Washington.

The White House said the gift "honors Dr. King's hope, vision, and inspiration for generations to come."

Trump also gave the pope a bronze sculpture, called "Rising Above," that "represents hope for a peaceful tomorrow," according to the White House.

The pope's gifts to Trump included a medal by a Roman artist depicting an olive branch, which is a symbol of peace.

"We can use peace," Trump responded when he received the gift.

The pope also gave the president a signed message of peace along with copies of his three main teaching documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.