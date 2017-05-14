At least 4 dead after train derails in Greece

A passenger train has derailed in northern Greece, leaving four passengers dead and at least five seriously injured, including the driver, the state railway has said.

The intercity train was traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro on Saturday night.

One carriage crashed into the ground floor of a two-storey house while others toppled onto their sides, their windows smashed.

"I was sitting on my porch. I saw a flash and immediately heard a terrible explosion," Giorgos Mylonas, 78, told The Associated Press.

"Then I saw the train enter (a nearby) house and heard the two Albanians who live there scream for help."

A local official said: "The whole house is now leaning on the train, which shows you how severe the crash was."

The Athens News Agency reported about 100 passengers were on board the train and some media reports said five carriages had derailed.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, a police official said.

