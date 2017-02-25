Cops caught having sex in patrol car while ignoring robbery call

Two cops in Argentina were caught on video during their hot pursuit – as they had sex in their patrol car while ignoring a radio call about a robbery, according to a report.

The female officer in Rosario is seen performing a sex act on her partner while a dispatcher alerts them to a robbery, the Mirror of the UK reported.

She also is seen putting up her hand in an apparent feeble attempt to stop another colleague from shooting the damning footage.

The law enforcement lovebirds face disciplinary action after they were identified in the cellphone video, which captured the woman’s badge.

“A disciplinary probe which will involve the suspension of both officers has been initiated,” a police spokesman said in a statement. “We condemn this extremely offensive incident for the people of this province, given that we’re dealing with public servants on duty who should be protecting the lives and security of our people.”

