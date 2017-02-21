ISIS suicide bomber in Iraq was reportedly former Gitmo prisoner

British terror suspect who received a seven-figure payoff after being released from Guantanamo Bay died when he detonated explosives during a suicide bombing in Iraq, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and praised Abu-Zakariya al-Britani, a British suicide bomber, for exploding a vehicle full of explosives near Mosul, where Iraqi forces are battling IS fighters for control of the city.

A report on BBC.com identified al-Britani as Ronald Fiddler, a Brit who was seized by US forces in Afghanistan and taken to Guantanamo Bay in 2002.

The report said Fiddler, 50, of Manchester, England, became Jamal al-Harith when he converted to Islam in his early 20s. He later took the name Abu-Zakariya al-Britani

He crossed into Syria in 2014, the BBC reported.

