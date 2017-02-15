Malaysian authorities detain a suspect in the killing of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s half brother

A female suspect has been arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, Malaysian officials said.

The statement says the woman was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and was carrying Vietnamese travel documents.

The woman was identified on the travel document as Doan Thi Huong, Reuters reported, citing police.

Kim Jong Nam, 46, the estranged half-brother, was targeted on Monday at a low-cost carrier terminal at the airport, a senior Malaysian government official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the case involves sensitive diplomacy.

The official said Kim told medical workers that he had been attacked by a chemical spray. He died on his way to the hospital.

Few details about why Kim was targeted have been provided by Malaysian officials. Police said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Kim was originally tipped by some outsiders as a possible successor to his late dictator father, Kim Jong Il, others thought that was unlikely because he lived outside the country, including recently in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.

He reportedly fell further out of favor when he was caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport in 2001, saying he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

Multiple South Korean media reports, citing unidentified sources, said Kim was killed at the airport by two women believed to be North Korean agents. They fled in a taxi and were being sought by Malaysian police, the reports said.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service said North Korea had been trying for five years to kill Kim.

The spy agency did not definitively say that North Korea was behind the killing, just that it was presumed to be a North Korean operation, according to lawmakers who briefed reporters about the closed door meeting with the spy officials.

The NIS cited Kim Jong Un's alleged "paranoia" about his half-brother.



Reuters reported that Malaysian officals are currently searching for additional suspects into Kim's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.