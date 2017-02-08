Columbia grad found dead in Panama was strangled with her own bathing suit

The Columbia University graduate found dead in a popular tourist spot in Panama was strangled with her own pink bathing suit, according to a new report.
Catherine Johannet, 23, of Scarsdale, NY, was brutally attacked by a mysterious assailant along a wooded trail on Bastimentos Island on Sunday afternoon — just three days after she vanished.
Desaparecida en Bocas del Toro #Ayuda #Panama #CatherineJohannet pic.twitter.com/QNf3G1u5Ra— Radio Panamá (@radiopanama) February 5, 2017
Her killer tore off her swimsuit and used it to strangle her before fleeing, according to Nex Noticias, a local Panamanian TV station. The perpetrator was still at large.
