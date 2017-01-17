The suspect in the deadly New Year's terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub who was arrested after a two-week long manhunt confessed to carrying out the attack, a Turkish official said Tuesday.

The official said beside the confession, the suspect’s fingerprints match those of the attacker. The official said it is clear that the attack was carried out on behalf of ISIS.

Multiple media outlets reported that Abdulgadir Masharipov, the Uzbek national believed to have murdered 39 people at the Reina nightclub, was apprehended in a police raid on a house in Istanbul's Esenyurt district.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to undergo medical checks before being transferred to police headquarters for questioning.

Dogan news agency published what it said was the first image of the attacker. It showed a bruised, black-haired man in a grey, bloodied shirt being held by his neck. The private NTV television station reported that Masharipov had resisted arrest.

NTV also reported that the house targeted in the raid belonged to a Kyrgyz friend of the suspect. The television channel said police established the gunman's whereabouts four or five days ago, but delayed the raid so they could monitor his movements and contacts.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that a Kyrgyz man and three women were detained with Masharipov and were being taken to Istanbul's main police headquarters for questioning.

NTV broadcast footage showing plain-clothed police taking away a man in a white top and sweat pants, forcing his head down. The station said the images showed the gunman's Kyrgyz friend being taken to a police vehicle.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported that Masharipov's young son was also in the house when his father was arrested. The boy was taken into protective custody. The paper said the alleged gunman's wife and 1-year old daughter were caught in a police operation on Jan. 12.

