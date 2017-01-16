Multiple people were reportedly killed in a shooting at a beach resort music festival in Mexico on Monday.

According to the New York Daily News, the shooting is said to have taken place at around 2 a.m. as club-goers waited in line to get into the BPM Festival’s closing party at the Blue Parrot in Playa del Carmen.

The number of victims in the shooting was unclear. DJ Jackmaster, one of the performers at the rave, tweeted that someone came into the club and opened fire. He added that 4 to 5 people were dead and many others were wounded.

A video tweeted out shows panicked revelers running into the streets to get away from the reported gunfire.

Stephen Rosado, a New York native, told the New York Daily News that he heard “at least five or six shots” and that everyone in line to get into the club was running away. He said he saw emergency personnel put two people into ambulances.

BPM officials tweeted that police investigations were underway and that everyone should shelter in place.

