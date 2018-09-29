Texas man reportedly attacked by two pit bulls loses both ears, graphic photos show

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

An Arlington, Texas, man lost both of his ears after he was attacked by two dogs this week, according to authorities. The dogs were likely pit bulls.

The man, identified as Milton Sturges, 58, was out walking Wednesday when the dogs attacked. A neighbor who heard the man screaming called police, who, upon arrival, reportedly saw the man being mauled, local news station CBS 11 reported.

One officer struck the dogs -- believed to be adult pit bulls, one male and one female -- with a weapon. Eventually, they successfully pulled the dogs off the man.

Sturges was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

“He lost both of his ears. His nose was partially torn off and his bottom lip was partially torn off,” Omar Sturges, Milton’s nephew, told the news station.

Milton Sturges will now require reconstructive surgery, according to a GoFundMe created to assist with medical expenses.

Officials with the Arlington Police Department are now conducting an investigation into the incident and are searching for the dogs’ owners. Authorities told CBS 11 the male pit bull, which weighed an estimated 80 pounds, was gray with “cropped ears” and “appeared to have chain marks (scars) around [his] neck as if he had been chained up.”

The female, which was brown and also had cropped ears, weighed roughly 55 pounds and “appeared to have previously had a liter(s) of puppies,” authorities said, according to the news station.

Following the attack, both dogs reportedly died after they were taken by local animal control officials. Neither dog was wearing a collar or was microchipped, CBS 11 reported.

Though he’s still recovering, Milton Sturges is now in stable condition and is “talking” and “moving around,” Omar Sturges said.

“I don’t want to see another family go through this simply because they’re not able to find the owner,” the man’s nephew added.

A spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Saturday.