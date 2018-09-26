Defense enters 3rd day of testimony at cop's murder trial

A Chicago police officer told jurors Wednesday at the trial of a white police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald that the black teenager looked menacing when she encountered him and that she initially thought he might have a gun.

Leticia Velez was the first witness called to the stand by lawyers for the accused Chicago officer, Jason Van Dyke, in a third day presenting evidence. Van Dyke on the night of Oct. 20, 2014, ended up shooting McDonald 16 times as he walked away carrying a knife. McDonald didn't have a gun.

Velez was among the first officers responding to reports that McDonald was breaking into trucks. She testified that McDonald was holding his side when she saw him and that that could mean he had a gun. She also said McDonald acted oddly, including by not looking at officers as they followed him with sirens blaring on patrol cars.

"He looked deranged," she testified.

Velez's testimony is part of the defense team's effort to try and establish that Van Dyke had a reasonable fear that McDonald posed a threat and that it was reasonable for him to have opened fire. Prosecutors have stressed that no other officers shot at McDonald.

Only after McDonald was lying on a street, fatally wounded, and Velez asked another officer about a weapon did she realize a gun was not involved, Velez testified.

"We found out later he didn't have had a gun," she said. "But I believed he had a gun."

The focus Tuesday was on an animated video produced for the defense purporting to show Van Dyke's perspective as he shot McDonald 16 times. The animation sought to establish the officer had a legitimate fear for his life. Squad car video of the 2014 shooting is from a different angle, behind McDonald. It's the centerpiece of the state's case.

Van Dyke could testify. But his attorneys may see the animation as a substitute for his testimony. If the 40-year-old officer testifies, that would expose him to potentially blistering cross-examination.

