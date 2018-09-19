Shooting at Pennsylvania retirement community, gunman at large, reports say

The search for a suspect who opened fire at a Pennsylvania retirement community was underway Wednesday evening, according to local media reports.

The violent incident occurred at the Bellingham Nursing Home in West Chester, Pennsylvania and at least one person was shot, Fox 29 reported citing officials.

Upon entering the facility, the male suspect – who had building clearance – fired at a person, officials told the outlet.

Authorities arrived to the scene and a lockdown was ordered, according to WCAU. The outlet reported that there were two fatalities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that agents were “responding to a shooting at a retirement community in West Chester, Pa.”