LA Times Beijing bureau chief quits after sex investigation

The head of the Los Angeles Times' Beijing bureau has resigned four months after the newspaper suspended him following sexual harassment complaints from two women.

Los Angeles Times spokeswoman Hillary Manning confirmed Tuesday that Jonathan Kaiman has left the newspaper.

Kaiman was suspended last May after the Times launched an investigation into the allegations made by a former Wall Street Journal editor and a former roommate of Kaiman's.

Manning says that investigation has been completed, but she added that she could not elaborate.

Kaiman did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

He previously told the AP his actions, including having sex with Felicia Sonmez of The Wall Street Journal, were consensual.

He apologized to his former roommate after she accused him of pressuring her to have sex.