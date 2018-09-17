Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Historic rain and catastrophic damage for North Carolina

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

Florence is now a depression and is moving north into the Midatlantic.

additional rain

Heavy rain will continue across portions of the Carolinas and northward into the Mid Atlantic.

river flooding

The rain will cause new areas of river flooding, and could also bring landslides along and near the Appalachians.

flash flood

The precipitation will spread into parts of the Northeast through Tuesday.

carolina totals

By Wednesday, rain from Florence will exit off the east coast.

Meanwhile, across the rest of the country showers and thunderstorms could develop over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest

 

