Mother, infant, among several killed by Hurricane Florence

By JONATHAN DREW | Associated Press
A fallen tree is shown after it crashed through the home where a woman and her baby were killed in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

WILMINGTON, N.C. –  A mother and baby killed when a tree smashed into their house are among four deaths caused by Hurricane Florence.

The monster storm felled trees all around Wilmington, causing many more close calls and damaging homes and cars.

Authorities say the woman and her 8-month-old child died when the tree smashed into their one-story house on a residential street east of downtown Wilmington around 7 a.m. The father was hospitalized with injuries.

Elsewhere in North Carolina, one person was killed while plugging in a generator, and a man was knocked to the ground while outside and died.