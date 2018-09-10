Hurricane Florence updated to Category 4 as it barrels toward Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic states

Hurricane Florence strengthened to a Category 4 storm Monday early afternoon as it continued to rapidly intensify on its path toward the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Up and down the coast, residents are rushing to ready emergency kits, map out escape routes and secure their homes in preparation for the onslaught of rain and wind the rapidly intensifying Hurricane Florence is expected to bring later this week.

The National Hurricane Center said around 12 p.m. Monday that Florence was rapidly strengthening into a major hurricane with sustained winds near 130 mph. It is about 580 miles southeast of Bermuda – or about 1,240 miles from Cape Fear, N.C.

It's expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday.

“Somebody is going to suffer devastating damage if this storm continues as it is currently forecast,” Dan Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia, told The State newspaper.

The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency far ahead of landfall, while mandatory evacuation was ordered for the Outer Banks.

Some forecasting models show Florence could unload a foot or two of rain in places, causing devastating inland flooding. Forecasters also warned of life-threatening storm surge, along with damaging winds.

In Norfolk, Virginia, the U.S. Navy has ordered all able warships and submarines in the area to leave port ahead of Florence making landfall. There are nearly 30 ships preparing to get underway from the Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

“Our ships can better weather storms of this magnitude when they are underway," said U.S. Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Christopher Grady in a news release earlier this weekend.

Florence is also appearing to take aim at the largest U.S. Marine Corps base on the East Coast.

Camp Lejeune has an extensive beachfront about 50 miles northeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and it's well within the National Hurricane Center's forecast "cone."

Camp Lejeune said in a statement that it's urging personnel to prepare now, and will open shelters on the base if necessary.

Meanwhile, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington has canceled classes and an upcoming alumni weekend, encouraging students to leave campus for a safer location.

Officials warn Florence could slow or stall on or near shore, potentially causing devastating inland flooding.

"Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and is going to go way inshore," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. The state's emergency management agency said it is "preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster."

In coastal Charleston, city officials offered sandbags to residents. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune urged people to secure their homes but said it was too early to know if evacuations will be ordered.

"Literally, they are filling buggies full of water, shopping carts full of water," Ryan Deeck, grocery department manager at a Walmart, told The Sun News. "They're coming in and buying water and plates, and that's about all they're buying."

