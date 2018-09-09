Shooting at Alabama McDonald’s leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded, police say

A man was killed and four others were wounded early Sunday after shots were fired at a McDonald’s near Auburn University, police said.

Cops responded to the shooting on West Magnolia Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. and found a 20-year-old man dead suffering from gunshot wounds, Auburn Police wrote in a news release.

Four other people, including an Auburn University student, were also injured from the gunfire. A 16-year-old was transported with serious injuries.

Three other people — ages 17, 19, and 21 — were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Authorities said they believe the incident was not a random shooting.

"Preliminarily, information has been obtained that an altercation occurred just prior to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the injuries," police said.

Auburn University's emergency notification system wrote on its Twitter page that there's no indication of an active threat to the campus community. Officials urged to report suspicious activity.

The university initially said the suspect is still at large. Police, in an updated news release, did not provide information about the suspect.