Stolen photo with late grandmother is 'irreplaceable,' crime victim says

Amy Lieu
By | Fox News
A suspect had stolen an "irreplaceable" family keepsake from a Denver woman Tuesday.

A thief who broke into a Denver woman's car Tuesday stole not only her credit cards, but also an item she says is much more valuable -- the only remaining photo of herself with her late grandmother.

Sara Castiglione told FOX 31 Denver that the photo is "irreplaceable." 

"My grandmother was able to take care of me before she sent me to an orphanage," Castiglione told the station. "So I have a picture of her in my wallet.

"I'll never see her again," she added. "She's passed away." 

Castiglione was born in China and later adopted by Americans. The stolen photo represents to the only connection she has to the time she spent with her grandmother, she said.

So she is hoping that the suspect will somehow decide to return the photo, the report said.

Meanwhile, there's the matter of about $5,000 in purchases that the suspect has made with the stolen credit cards, Castiglione said.

Police are investigating the theft, which occurred in Denver's Glendale section, the report said. 

